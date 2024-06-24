Sharjah Islamic Bank has hired banks to arrange investor meetings ahead of its planned 5-year sukuk offering, an arranging bank document showed on Monday.

The Islamic lender has picked Standard Chartered Bank, Emirates NBD Capital and HSBC as joint global coordinators, while Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Bank ABC, Dubai Islamic Bank, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Mashreq, and QNB Capital are working on the debt deal as Joint Lead Managers and Joint Bookrunners, according to the document.

The investor meetings are planned to start on June 24 and will be followed by a benchmark-sized U.S. dollar denominated 5-year senior sukuk sale under SIB's $3 billion trust certificate issuance programme, the document added.

(Reporting by Mohammad Edrees; Editing by Himani Sarkar)



