KUWAIT: Egypt, which is short of foreign currency, plans to issue $2 billion in Islamic bonds or sukuks in 2025 via multiple offerings and has appointed banks for the issuance, Finance Minister Ahmed Kouchouk told Reuters on Wednesday.

He added that Egypt was also very open to debt-for-investment swaps, similar to the Ras El Hekma development deal with the United Arab Emirates. (Reporting by Ahmed Hagagy, Writing by Nayera Abdallah, Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)