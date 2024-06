Sharjah Islamic Bank has begun to sell 5-year Islamic bonds, or sukuk, amounting to $500 million, a document from one of the arranging banks showed on Wednesday.

The initial price guidance for the debt sale has been placed at around 140 basis points over U.S. Treasuries, the document said.

The U.S. dollar denominated 5-year sukuk sale will be issued under SIB's $3 billion trust certificate issuance programme.

