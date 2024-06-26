State-owned Energy Development Oman has started taking bids for its 7-year sukuk sale, an arranging bank document seen by Reuters showed on Wednesday.

The indicative price for the Islamic debt sale has been set around 170 basis points over U.S. Treasuries, the document said.

The energy firm plans to sell benchmark-sized dollar denominated 7-year sukuk under the company's trust certificate issuance programme, which is expected to be priced later in the day, the document added.

(Reporting by Mohammad Edrees, Editing by Louise Heavens)