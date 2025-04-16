RIYADH — The Ministry of Tourism revealed on Wednesday that private tourism hospitality facility licenses in Saudi Arabia recorded exceptional growth of more than 330 percent during the year 2024 compared to the previous year of 2023.

The ministry stated that the number of licenses issued for the private tourism hospitality facilities surged to 8,300 in 2024 from 1,900 in 2023.

According to the ministry, this growth reflects the expansion of the sector and the increased demand for investment in the tourism sector in the Kingdom.

The Ministry of Tourism recently announced that the number of licensed tourist hospitality facilities across various regions of Saudi Arabia has reached 4,425, representing 89 percent growth rate in 2024. The Ministry Spokesperson Mohammed Al Rasasimah highlighted that this growth in licenses aligns with the ministry's commitment to enhancing services for both domestic and international tourists amid the significant boom in the Kingdom's tourism sector and the rising influx of visitors.

