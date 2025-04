Qatar Islamic Bank, the country's largest Islamic bank, reported a 3% year-on-year (YoY) rise in Q1 2025 net profit to 985 million riyals ($270 million), missing estimates.

According to data provider LSEG, analysts’ mean estimate was QAR1.04 billion.

Total income for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, was QAR 2.9 billion, the Qatar Stock Exchange-listed bank said on Wednesday.

Total assets now stand at QAR 212 billion, up 10% YoY.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Daniel Luiz)

