Bahrain - The Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) said that its latest monthly issue of Sukuk Al Salam Islamic securities was oversubscribed by 125 per cent.

The CBB received subscriptions worth BD53.923 million ($143.1 million) for the BD43m issue, which has a maturity of 91 days.

The expected return on the issue, which begins on April 9, 2025 and matures on July 9, 2025, is 5.27pc, compared with 5.20pc for the previous issue on March 12, 2025.

The sukuk is issued by the CBB on behalf of the government.

This is issue No. 288 (BH000134M945) of the short-term Sukuk Al Salam series.

