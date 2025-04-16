Saudi Arabia’s Alareeb Holding has acquired an 80% stake in Vision Talent, a human resources (HR) company.

The Riyadh-headquartered investment management company said it has just signed the acquisition deal with Vision Talent, as part of a strategy to capitalise on the services sector.

Alareeb did not disclose the value of the transaction.

“This partnership aims to provide advanced HR solutions that enhance the capabilities of companies to achieve sustainable operational efficiency,” said Nouf Nasser, CEO of Vision Talent.

The deal is the second acquisition Alareeb has announced in April. It has recently acquired an 80% stake in Future Integrated Management (FIM), a Saudi provider of administrative solutions and consulting services.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria) seban.scaria@lseg.com