Egypt - The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) is expected to disburse a $200 million tranche in favor of the Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation (EGPC), ITFC’s CEO Hani Sonbol told Asharq Business.

EGPC will use the tranche to fund the purchase of petroleum derivatives and petrochemicals.

This comes under the fifth framework agreement worth $6 billion signed between Egypt and the ITFC.

