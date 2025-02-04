The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) has signed the 2025 financing program with the Egyptian government at a value of $1.5 billion to support petroleum products and food security, CEO Hani Sonbol told Al Arabiya Business.

Another program was signed to support Egypt’s private sector, particularly small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

This program will provide financing lines in collaboration with Egyptian banks, including Banque Misr.

