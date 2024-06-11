Doha: Qatar Central Bank issued treasury bills and Islamic sukuks with maturities of 24 days, 80 days, and 171 days, worth 2.5billion riyals.

The Qatar Central Bank said, in a post on the X today, that the issuances of treasury bills were distributed at QR500 million for a period of 24 days with an interest rate of 5.7913 percent, and QR1 billion for a period of 80 days at an interest rate of 5.8313 percent, and another QR1 billion for a period of 171 days at an interest rate of 5.8268 percent. All three were tap issuances.

The total private bids in treasury bills and Islamic sukuks amounted to QR5.4 billion.

