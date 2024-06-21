Franklin Templeton, a global leader in asset management with major presence in the region, has announced the appointment of Hardeep Dogra as the new Portfolio Manager and Research Analyst on its Global Sukuk and Mena Fixed Income team.

An industry veteran, Dogra has 20 years of investment experience working for some of the largest global asset managers and investment banks.

He was most recently at Alliance Bernstein’s London office where he was Portfolio Manager for its Global Emerging Market Debt strategies, co-managing approximately $25 billion of AUM (assets under management).

Prior to that, Dogra was a portfolio manager at BNP Paribas Asset Management and Schroder Investment Management in London.

Based in Dubai, Dogra will report to Mohieddine (Dino) Kronfol, CIO, Global Sukuk & Mena Fixed Income, Franklin Templeton Fixed Income (FTFI).

Welcoming him into the fold, Kronfol said: "We are experiencing growing demand for our Global Sukuk and MENA Fixed Income strategies and this is an exciting time to have Dogra on board. With a proven track record in global, multi-sector emerging market fixed income investing, he brings valuable experience to the team and strengthens our portfolio management capabilities."

With approximately $3.8 billion in assets under management, the FTFI Global Sukuk and MENA Fixed Income team is located in Dubai, Riyadh, Kuala Lumpur, and Hyderabad, in close proximity to the majority of sukuk and regional issuers.

Franklin Templeton is the only global asset manager with Islamic investment specialists based in major sukuk issuing markets and with a dedicated trading desk in its Dubai office.

Senior members of the team have been working together for more than a decade, a level of longevity and stability that is a rarity in the industry.

On his new role, Dogra said: "I am thrilled to join such a dynamic and experienced team. Franklin Templeton is one of the world’s largest asset managers with more than 75 years of investment experience."

"In my new role as a member of one of the largest Global Sukuk teams in the industry, I look forward to contributing to the team’s ongoing success and capturing exciting opportunities across MENA and global emerging markets," he added.

The team is part of the FTFI group, providing access to a well-established global network of 200+ investment professionals. Clients benefit from an investment process that combines local knowledge and bottom-up insights with the broader macroeconomic analysis, multiple perspectives and scale of a global asset manager.

With more than 53 years of fixed income investment experience, FTFI had more than $200 billion in assets under management as of May 31, 2024.

