Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund plans to order 30 Boeing 737 MAX jets, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The Public Investment Fund (PIF) was set to buy the jets for aircraft leasing company AviLease, according to the report. The Riyadh-based firm has 200 owned and managed aircraft and leases to 48 airlines globally.

Boeing and AviLease did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment. PIF could not be immediately reached for comment.

Earlier in the day, Boeing official Michael Strosnider told Saudi state TV that the U.S. planemaker had been looking at bringing Saudi Arabia into the global supply chain for the F-15EX fighter jet.

Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg is among corporate leaders accompanying U.S. President Donald Trump on his Middle East Tour, beginning with Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

