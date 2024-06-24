Doha, Qatar: Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), Qatar’s leading digital bank, announced the addition of Nepal to its Direct Remit Service on the Mobile App and Lite App.

This strategic move signifies QIB’s dedication to elevating and expanding its suite of money transfer options, designed to meet the evolving needs of its diversified customers, as part of its efforts in fostering financial inclusion in Qatar and in line with QCB’s third financial sector strategic plan.

Following the successful launch of the Direct Remit service in Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Jordan, the Philippines, Egypt, and the UK, QIB forges strategic alliance with Nabil Bank to include Nepal in the Direct Remit service.

This collaborative effort amplifies the reach of QIB’s Direct Remit network to encompass eight nations and sets the stage for expansive growth into new territories on the horizon.

D Anand, QIB’s General Manager – Personal Banking Group, said: “As we persistently strive to enhance our Direct Remit offerings through our Mobile Apps, we are pleased to expand our services to Nepal. This expansion is a testament to our dedication to providing a banking experience that is seamless, secure, and efficient, tailored to the diverse needs of our customers. Offering our customers an additional avenue for sending money to Nepal, conveniently and competitively, underscores our commitment to innovation and customer-centricity, further solidifying our position as frontrunners in the realm of digital banking.

