Social media

Hospitality

HOSPITALITY

325-room Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, The Palm opens in Dubai

325-room Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, The Palm opens in Dubai\n
325-room Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, The Palm opens in Dubai\n
HOSPITALITY

Red Sea project secured capital for first phase; moving into operations: CFO

Red Sea project secured capital for first phase; moving into operations: CFO\n
Red Sea project secured capital for first phase; moving into operations: CFO\n
HOSPITALITY

Southern Europe grapples with changing face of tourism

Southern Europe grapples with changing face of tourism
Southern Europe grapples with changing face of tourism
HOSPITALITY

SA hospitality welcomes proposal for amendments to PCR test travel requirements

SA hospitality welcomes proposal for amendments to PCR test travel requirements
SA hospitality welcomes proposal for amendments to PCR test travel requirements
HOSPITALITY

‘Restaurant sector has yet to recover from pandemic crisis’: Kuwait

‘Restaurant sector has yet to recover from pandemic crisis’: Kuwait
‘Restaurant sector has yet to recover from pandemic crisis’: Kuwait
HOSPITALITY

Rotana opens Centro Mada Amman hotel

Rotana opens Centro Mada Amman hotel
Rotana opens Centro Mada Amman hotel
HOSPITALITY

Shams inks non-binding MoU with Saudi Shuaa Capital to acquire hotels

Shams inks non-binding MoU with Saudi Shuaa Capital to acquire hotels
Shams inks non-binding MoU with Saudi Shuaa Capital to acquire hotels
HOSPITALITY

Domino's Pizza CEO Allison to retire, operations chief to take over

Domino's Pizza CEO Allison to retire, operations chief to take over
Domino's Pizza CEO Allison to retire, operations chief to take over
HOSPITALITY

'World’s tallest hotel' set to open in Dubai in 2024

'World’s tallest hotel' set to open in Dubai in 2024
'World’s tallest hotel' set to open in Dubai in 2024
Read more

MOST READ

1

Dubai’s villa price boom won’t continue; prices already slowing down: Knight Frank

2

Dubai Festival City Mall celebrates International Women’s Day and Mother’s Day

3

Dubai bank ordered to pay $1,333,986 stolen from customer's account

4

Euro falls vs major currencies, dollar jumps; Ukraine conflict intensifies

5

Oman to build metro in the capital

PICK OF THE DAY

ISLAMIC FINANCE

Reversal in green sukuk highlights need for better standardisation

Reversal in green sukuk highlights need for better standardisation\n
Reversal in green sukuk highlights need for better standardisation\n

MORNING BRIEFING

MORNING BRIEFING

Wednesday Outlook: Crude shoots higher on U.S. Russian oil ban, Asian shares stabilise

Wednesday Outlook: Crude shoots higher on U.S. Russian oil ban, Asian shares stabilise
Wednesday Outlook: Crude shoots higher on U.S. Russian oil ban, Asian shares stabilise

INSIGHTS

MENA nations set for economic hit as a result of Ukraine crisis

Mixed messages of Europe’s Ukrainian refugee response

Only China can stop Russia

Oil markets fret over supply shock as some buyers shun Russia

Enel ready to resume LNG plan as Italy steps up gas hunt

ZAWYA COVERAGE

INVESTMENT

Egypt’s digital freight marketplace Naqla raises $ 10.5mln 

Egypt’s digital freight marketplace Naqla raises $ 10.5mln\u00A0\n
Egypt’s digital freight marketplace Naqla raises $ 10.5mln\u00A0\n
EQUITIES

Abu Dhabi's Eshraq Investments swings to $10.4mln net profit

ECONOMY

IMF sees Qatar’s real GDP growth at 3.2% on higher gas prices, World Cup

FINANCIAL SERVICES

Bahrain’s bank sector to benefit from higher rates, credit expansion - S&P

LATEST VIDEO

Islamic Finance

Refinitiv's global sukuk outlook for 2022

Refinitiv's global sukuk outlook for 2022
Refinitiv's global sukuk outlook for 2022

LATEST NEWS

Pakistani police search for man suspected of killing baby daughter

Mideast Stocks: Gulf markets mixed amid U.S. ban on Russian oil imports; Saudi, Dubai gain

Crude rises on U.S. Russian oil ban, Asian shares wobble

Hong Kong to focus COVID resources on elderly, no date set for mass tests

UAE: Job ads, visiting cards can expose you to hackers, warns cyber expert