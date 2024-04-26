The Jiu-Jitsu National Team, comprising adult and youth division athletes, is immersed in rigorous training, with only a few days remaining until the eighth Jiu-Jitsu Asian Championships kick off at Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Arena from 3rd to 8th May. The championships will bring together more than 1,500 players from over 30 countries.

Competitions for adults will run from 3rd to 5th May, while the Asian Youth Championship – a new addition this year – will be held from 6th to 8th May.

The adult team members are currently engaged in a training camp aimed at ensuring their peak mental and physical readiness, as the championships approach. The UAE emerged champions in the last edition held in Bangkok last year, and they have their sights set on claiming the title for the fourth consecutive year.

The youth team is also aiming big, eyeing the inaugural edition title, building on its success from last year at the 28th Jiu-Jitsu World Championship in Kazakhstan.

Mubarak Al Menhali, Director of the Technical Department at the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, said, “We are providing the team with all the support they need as they prepare to defend the title. We have full faith in their capabilities to deliver valiant performances, as they have done in the past few years, positioning themselves as continental champions.”

“The skills and determination displayed by our heroes is a result of the limitless support of the wise leadership, the continuous efforts of the UAEJJF, their endless passion, and the continuous encouragement from Emirati fans.”

Elsewhere, Ramon Lemos, Head Coach of the national team, added, “Our athletes have consistently been adhering to the technical team’s instructions and plans, translating them into results, bringing in medals and titles. They are fully committed, focused, and more determined than ever, and we are confident that they are capable of clinching the title again.”

Ibrahim Al Hosani, coach of the youth team, said, "Many of the male and female athletes taking part in the competitions of the Asian Youth Championship are emerging stars who are well-prepared to win titles and take the UAE's journey of success in Jiu-Jitsu forward. We have full confidence in their abilities to shine and make history by becoming the first to achieve the title of the Jiu-Jitsu Youth Asian Championship.”