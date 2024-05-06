Dubai's Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation, also known as Empower, reported Q1 2024 net profit attributable to equity holders of 166 million dirhams ($45.2 million), versus AED 167 million in the prior-year period.

The net profit missed analysts’ mean estimate of AED 205.95 million, according to LSEG data.

Revenue for the quarter was AED 538 million, up nearly 9% year-on-year, the company said in a filing on the Dubai Financial Market on Monday.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com