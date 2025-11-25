Doha: Qatar Stock Exchange closed on Monday's trading session higher by 46.81 points, or 0.44 percent, ending at 10,699.94 points.

During the session, a total of 232,142,557 shares were traded, with a value of QAR 1,078,741,284.418, through 47,601 transactions across all sectors.

Nineteen companies saw their share prices rise, while 31 others declined, and two maintained their previous closing prices.

Market capitalization at the end of the session reached QAR 637,022,825,739.362, compared to QAR 636,606,720,024.532 in the previous session.

