Alpha Dhabi Holding PJSC posted a Q1 net profit of 4.6 billion dirhams ($1.25 billion), 37% lower compared to AED 7.3 billion in the year-ago period.

The investment conglomerate also posted revenue of AED 14.2 billion, 11% higher year-on-year, it said in a statement on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange.

The company attributed the drop in profit year-on-year (YoY) to a fair value gain of AED 6.5 billion on Pure Health on the back of a merger executed in 2023.

Alpha Dhabi is a holding company operating in the healthcare, construction and hospitality sectors.

It listed on the ADX in June and is a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi-listed International Holding Company.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com