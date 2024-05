Carthage Cement's financial statements for 2023 show an 18% increase in turnover compared to 2022, from TND 367 million to TND 431.6 million, according to the company’s indicators published on Thursday by the Tunis Stock Exchange.

The company's gross operating profit went up by 21% to TND 156.3 million from TND 129.6 million.

Net profit increased by 55% to TND 55.2 million.

