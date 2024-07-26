Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Friday, with the Nasdaq taking the lead as most megacap tech and chip stocks recovered from the week's pummeling and a largely in-line key inflation reading kept rate-cut bets intact.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 205.79 points, or 0.52%, at the open to 40,140.86. The S&P 500 opened higher by 34.45 points, or 0.64%, at 5,433.67, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 150.22 points, or 0.87%, to 17,331.95 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)