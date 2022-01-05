Abu Dhabi-based ADQ and Alpha Dhabi Holding PJSC are to merge six entities to create the UAE’s largest healthcare platform, the two holding companies revealed on Wednesday.

Under the agreement, Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), and The National Health Insurance Company PJSC (Daman) will merge under one entity called Pure Health with Alpha Dhabi’s Pure Health Medical Supplies.

ADQ will be the largest shareholder in Pure Health, according to a statement, but no details were given about the proportion of shares held by parties, which include International Holding Company (IHC), AH Capital and Ataa Financial Investments as well as Alpha Dhabi.

Tamouh Healthcare, Yas Clinic Group and Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Center will also become part of Pure Health.

The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals, the statement concluded.

(Reporting by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Brinda Darasha)

imogen.lillywhite@lseg.com

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

© ZAWYA 2022