Tunindex closed the week up 0.21% to 9,120.74 points with a heavy volume of TND 11.5 million.

OTH shares were the most traded during the week, accounting for 71% of the overall traded volume, broker Tunisie Valeurs said.

SANIMED shares took the top place after posting a 4.2% rise to TND 1.250, with almost no flow.

CARTHAGE CEMENT shares also performed well. The share's price rose by 3.8% to TND 1.920.

ENNAKL shares fell by 5% to TND 10.170, generating a capital of TND 21,000.

BTE shares also dropped by 4.3% to TND 3.560, trading for only TND 5,000.

OTH shares topped the volume charts, after dropping by 0.7% to TND 8.040, feeding the market with a capital of TND 8.1 million.

