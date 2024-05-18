Doha, Qatar: Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) and Edaa Qatar as part of their market development efforts, oversaw the first ever onshore securities lending and borrowing transaction in Qatar. HSBC acted as custodian and agent lender for this transaction while QNBFS acted as the borrower.

According to Qatar Stock Exchange, the transaction marks a key milestone for the 3rd Financial Sector Strategic Plan (3FSS) launched by the Qatar Central Bank in November 2023, which aims to further develop the financial sector in Qatar as part of the Qatar National Vision 2030.

3FSS includes capital markets as one of its central pillars of putting in place the market access infrastructure and a regulatory environment aligned with that in developed markets to further increase the size and liquidity of the Qatari market.

Abdulaziz Al Emadi, Acting CEO of Qatar Stock Exchange, say: “This marks the beginning of a new era for QSE as this will allow investors and traders to execute sophisticated investment strategies, hedge their portfolios as well as gain access to securities financing in the local market. This unlocks a significant liquidity pool and should help attract new types of investors in the Qatari market. We are grateful to our partners in this transaction and especially to QFMA and Edaa for their support and cooperation.”

The Peninsula Newspaper