Saudi Arabia’s holdings of US Treasuries rose to $135.9 billion in March 2024, indicating a 3.6% rise from the previous month’s $131.1 billion, according to data released by the US Treasury.

The kingdom retained its position in the 17th spot amongst the largest foreign holders of US Treasury securities. The holdings rose by $4.8 billion month-on-month.

Japan’s stash of Treasuries jumped to $1.18trillion, the biggest foreign holdings in March, followed by China ($767.4 billion) and the UK ($728.1 billion).

The March figure also accounted for the highest holdings for the kingdom in a 12-month period.

Saudi’s holdings were distributed among $107.3 billion worth of long-term bonds, which represented 79% of the total holdings, with $28.6 billion or 21% accounting for short-term bonds.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Seban Scaria)

bindu.rai@lseg.com