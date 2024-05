Hezbollah said Sunday it launched dozens of rockets at northern Israel in retaliation for a strike on south Lebanon that a local official said killed a couple and their child.

The Iran-backed group said in a statement that it fired "dozens of Katyusha and Falaq rockets" at Kiryat Shmona in northern Israel "in response to the horrific crime that the Israeli enemy committed in Mays al-Jabal" which it said killed and wounded civilians.