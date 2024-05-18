JEDDAH — The Roads General Authority (RGA) of Saudi Arabia has introduced modern equipment to overhaul roads leading to the Holy Sites for the 1445H Hajj season, marking a first in the use of such advanced technology in the region.

This initiative is part of the RGA's broader strategy to integrate the latest technological advancements in the road sector, aiming to enhance road quality and encourage innovation.



The new equipment utilizes a novel approach by scraping the existing asphalt, recycling it, and repaving it on-site. It uses water to process the asphalt, rather than heat, leading to a significant reduction in energy consumption by 23% and lowering carbon dioxide emissions. This method aligns with the RGA’s objectives to promote environmental preservation, improve efficiency, and enhance road safety.



The process involves four key steps: removing 5-10 cm of the top asphalt layer, mixing it with recycled materials, then reapplying and compacting it to ensure it is ready for traffic. This method not only expedites the road repair process but also contributes to the sustainability of natural resources and reduces overall project costs.



With these advancements, the RGA is committed to elevating the road quality index in Saudi Arabia to rank sixth globally and reducing traffic-related fatalities to fewer than 5 incidents per 100,000 people by 2030. This development is a significant stride toward achieving these ambitious goals.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).