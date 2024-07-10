In the realm of real estate, innovation is key to unlocking new possibilities and simplifying transactions for all parties involved.



Sanadak, a groundbreaking prop-tech platform in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, is poised to transform the landscape. Not just another player, Sanadak stands out as the second prop-tech platform to secure an FAL license from REGA in Saudi Arabia, emphasizing its commitment to leveraging technology for user benefit. What sets Sanadak apart is its unique focus on creating a sociable interface and community hub for real estate enthusiasts, not just a tool for deals.



Since its launch, Sanadak has been on a mission to redefine how real estate transactions are conducted. The platform has made significant strides by participating in key summits and exhibitions like Cityscape (Sep 2023), Prop-Tech (Nov 2023), and SEREDO (May 2024) in Jeddah, showcasing its innovative approach and advanced features to a broader audience. Among its features, Sanadak offers a 360º virtual tour of properties, providing an immersive viewing experience, and an interactive map displaying nearby facilities color-coordinated for ease of use, attracting real estate brokers and users alike.



Sanadak bridges the gap between members and agents, facilitating smooth communication and interaction. Agents can monitor user interest, while users receive notifications about new listings from agents they follow. Beyond this, Sanadak offers additional services like marketing and facility management, ensuring a polished journey for property owners and seekers alike.



With ambitions to become a one-stop-shop platform and modernize property transactions, Sanadak aims to make them swift, simple, and comfortable, thereby revolutionizing the Saudi real estate market. Sanadak isn't just a platform—it's a game-changer, committed to redefining the real estate landscape in Saudi Arabia and beyond with its innovative approach and unwavering commitment to user success. As it continues to evolve, Sanadak is set to leave an unforgettable mark on the future of real estate.

