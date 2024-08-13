Riyadh: The National Events Center, in partnership with the Center for Digital Entrepreneurship (CODE) and the General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises (Monsha'at), has launched a national initiative called EventTech, which aims to stimulate digital innovation at the National Events Center and support the sector through digital opportunities and solutions, in line with the center's strategic goals and with Vision 2030.



EventTech seeks to promote a culture of digital innovation at the National Events Center by fostering collaboration between government agencies. It also aims to facilitate the digital transformation of the events sector, as part of the government's efforts to go digital.



One of the key outcomes of this initiative is the establishment of a direct communication channel with the public, which helps increase awareness about the events sector and involve the community in finding digital solutions.



The initiative also aims to create a unique experience by leveraging government agencies' experience in innovation.