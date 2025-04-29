Egypt’s Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Ayman Ashour, has launched the second phase of the “Be Ready” initiative under the slogan “One Million Qualified Innovators” (Be Ready – 1M), the ministry announced on Monday.

The launch event was attended by international and regional partners, including the International Labour Organization (ILO), the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF), the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO), the Global Innovation Institute (GII), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and the Education Development Fund affiliated with the Cabinet, alongside ministry officials, academics, decision-makers, entrepreneurs, and media personnel.

In his opening speech, Ashour stated that this second phase aims “to provide full support to students through a comprehensive system that meets their needs for the skills and competencies required to qualify for the job market.” He emphasised that the initiative aligns with the principles of the National Strategy for Higher Education and Scientific Research and the National Strategy for Sustainable Innovation, launched by the ministry as part of efforts to achieve the goals of the “Alliance and Development” presidential initiative.

Ashour affirmed that the initiative “reflects the state’s belief in the role of youth as a key driver of development” and “seeks to build the capabilities and qualify one million university students and recent graduates.” He highlighted the launch of “an integrated digital platform that provides multiple pathways for vocational and innovative qualification for youth,” stressing the ministry’s commitment “to providing support to our students through a comprehensive and integrated system to qualify them for the job market.”

Ayman Ashour, Egypt’s Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research

The minister thanked all supporters of the initiative and university employment centres, urging students to make the most of the available training opportunities. He noted that “the job market no longer relies solely on university degrees but now requires advanced skills.”

During the event, Ashour presented details about the initiative, its objectives, and the ongoing changes in the labour market. He mentioned that the ministry monitors international reports on required skills and seeks to keep pace with regional and international job market demands to enhance Egypt’s capacity to export qualified labour, highlighting international praise for Egyptian competencies.

The minister pointed out that the initiative aims to launch an integrated digital platform offering diverse paths for vocational and innovative qualification, providing real training and employment opportunities for youth in cooperation with development partners from international institutions and the private sector.

Ayman Farid, Assistant Minister for Strategic Planning, Training, and Labour Market Qualification, underscored the significance of launching the second phase under the umbrella of the “Alliance and Development” presidential initiative. He explained that the initiative seeks to qualify one million innovators in partnership with international organisations and link academic programmes to the labour market. He also noted Egyptian universities’ keenness to enhance internationalpartnerships and promote a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship, thereby helping bridge the gap between educational outcomes and labour market requirements, expressing thanks to all initiative supporters.

Eric Oechslin, Director of the ILO Cairo Office, expressed his pleasure in partnering with the Egyptian Ministry of Higher Education to support youth capabilities and job market readiness. He stressed the importance of integrated efforts by the government, private sector, and international institutions to equip youth with necessary skills, especially digital and technological ones, to handle labour market developments, reflecting positively on Egypt’s development goals.

In a recorded message, Salem bin Mohammed AlMalik, Director-General of ICESCO, highlighted the importance of honing youth skills and expertise amid rapid changes. He commended the launch of the initiative’s second phase, affirmed the fruitful partnership with the ministry, and called on youth to prepare well for the future and develop their skills to support development efforts.

Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of the MBRF, expressed his delight at participating, stating that “investing in youth is investing in the future.” He noted that significant technological advancements necessitate retraining and skills development to meet future job demands, outlining the foundation’s efforts in supporting youth.

Via video conference, Anthony Mills, Director of the Global Innovation Institute, emphasized the importance of developing students’ capabilities and innovative skills to open new job market prospects. He explained that development should extend beyond the individual to support teamwork and necessary organisational shifts in the labour market.

Abdallah Al Dardari, UN Assistant Secretary-General and Director of the UNDP Regional Bureau for Arab States, also affirmed the initiative’s importance and the role of international cooperation in building youth capacities for the future job market.

Rasha Sharaf, Secretary-General of the Education Development Fund, stated that the Ministry of Higher Education is working diligently to bolster state efforts towards sustainable development. She highlighted the importance of achieving equal opportunities and equipping youth with necessary knowledge and skills, confirming the Fund’s full support for the initiative and its commitment to leveraging all capabilities for national service and achieving Egypt Vision 2030.

The launch event featured several panel discussions with ministry leaders and experts discussing employment, future readiness, skills for a knowledge society, challenges and opportunities in digital and innovative skill development, and designing flexible career paths for the changing labour market.

The “Be Ready” initiative’s pilot phase was launched in 2023, targeting over 18,000 students from 20 Egyptian public universities. Its success in enhancing graduate readiness for local, regional, and international job markets paved the way for the current expanded “One Million Qualified Innovators” phase. This phase represents a strategic step towards supporting sustainable development plans, building a knowledge society, and strengthening Egypt’s role as a regional hub for innovation and entrepreneurship.

The initiative is part of the ministry’s efforts to implement the objectives of the “Alliance and Development” presidential initiative, aiming to build the capacity and qualify one million young men and women by developing digital skills and promoting a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship, thereby contributing to bridging the gap between educational outcomes and labour market demands in line with Egypt Vision 2030 and the National Strategy for Higher Education and Scientific Research.