H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has received Sarah Friar, Chief Financial Officer of OpenAI, a leading artificial intelligence research organisation.

The meeting explored OpenAI’s latest AI solutions and global efforts to develop cutting-edge technologies, tools and applications across a wide range of key sectors.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed emphasised the significance of harnessing artificial intelligence to drive innovation and shape the future in key economic and scientific fields and highlighted the importance of leveraging global expertise and building strategic partnerships with leading institutions in this rapidly evolving sector.

The discussions also covered national strategies and visions for integrating AI solutions and technologies across various industries, reinforcing the UAE’s and Abu Dhabi’s position as a global hub for technological innovation, and supporting the development of a competitive, knowledge-based economy driven by advanced technologies.

The meeting was attended by Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Crown Prince’s Office at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court, and Peng Xiao, Group CEO of G42.