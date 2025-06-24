Oman Data Park (OPD) has joined hands with Rihal (Data Migration and Services) for the launch of its groundbreaking digital platform named 'Daily Millionaire.'

Announcing the launch, OPD said this platform represents a transformative concept in the realm of the sharing economy, combining e-commerce, shariah-compliant digital raffles, and fractional ownership.

It enables users to purchase shares in luxury assets such as cars, villas, and gold and enter transparent digital draws powered by blockchain technology.

The platform also includes a digital wallet and a loyalty points system designed in accordance with Islamic finance principles, offering users a fair and empowering digital experience that blends smart purchasing with a spirit of solidarity, it stated.

On the new launch, OPD Chief Financial Officer Khalid Al Abri said: "Daily Millionaire reflects our commitment to supporting high-impact digital solutions through secure and sovereign cloud infrastructure."

"Hosting the platform on our cloud ensures scalability and flexibility, while aligning with Oman’s Vision 2040 goals of fostering a knowledge-based economy and an integrated digital society," he stated.

Rihal Co-founder & CEO Azzan Al Kindi said: "This platform is the result of our vision to offer an innovative digital model that combines commerce, investment, and social solidarity meeting the aspirations of younger generations seeking fair and sustainable solutions."

"We believe that merging technology with values can deliver a unique experience that promotes digital justice and opens doors to broader community engagement through innovation," he stated.

The platform leverages cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence and advanced analytics to deliver a secure, transparent, and fair experience that enables users to contribute to sustainable social impact.

It also aims to support local employment opportunities and attract tech sector investments, through an Omani–Dutch partnership that showcases local talent and works with European partners to deliver globally scalable solutions.

The agreement was signed by its co-founders Abdullah bin Salem Al Abadi and Haider Al Maktoumi as part of a joint investment valued at $13 million in its first phase.

Oman Data Park said the platform is planned to be a global one, including participants from all countries around the world.

This strategic roadmap aims to position the platform as a promising tech gateway that bridges Omani innovation with international standards, offering a digital experience rooted in human values and Sharia-compliant frameworks, it added.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

