RIYADH — The Ministry of Interior’s digital platform “Absher” processed over 35.2 million electronic transactions for users during June 2025, according to a report released Tuesday.

A total of 32,980,528 operations were carried out via the “Absher Individuals” platform, including more than 26.8 million document views using the platform’s digital wallet feature, which is available to citizens, residents, and visitors.

Meanwhile, the “Absher Business” platform recorded 2,283,421 operations.

Among the Ministry’s sectors, the General Security Directorate accounted for 3,239,851 operations. Of those, 2,958,513 were traffic-related transactions processed by the General Directorate of Traffic.

The General Directorate of Passports handled 2,131,566 operations, while 581,956 were completed by the Civil Affairs Agency.

Within Absher Individuals’ public services, 139,472 reports were issued through the Absher Reports service, in addition to 4,810 document delivery requests and 2,199 fingerprint inquiries.

The Ministry also revealed that more than 28 million unified digital IDs have been issued via the Absher platform, enabling secure and seamless access to Ministry of Interior services.

These services are accessible through Absher Individuals, Absher Business, and Absher Government platforms, as well as through the National Single Sign-On portal (NAFATH), which connects to more than 500 public and private sector entities.

