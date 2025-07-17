GE Aerospace CEO Larry Culp said on Thursday the company's efforts to fix supply constraints are showing results and driving up jet engine deliveries.

The comments came after the company reported a 45% jump in total engine deliveries in the second quarter from a year ago. Deliveries of LEAP engines, which power narrowbody jets of Airbus and Boeing, were up 38% from a year ago.

"We are chasing a moving target. But I think those numbers ... suggest we're making real progress," Culp told Reuters in an interview.

(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh Editing by Mark Potter)