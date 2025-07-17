PHOTO
GE Aerospace CEO Larry Culp said on Thursday the company's efforts to fix supply constraints are showing results and driving up jet engine deliveries.
The comments came after the company reported a 45% jump in total engine deliveries in the second quarter from a year ago. Deliveries of LEAP engines, which power narrowbody jets of Airbus and Boeing, were up 38% from a year ago.
"We are chasing a moving target. But I think those numbers ... suggest we're making real progress," Culp told Reuters in an interview.
(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh Editing by Mark Potter)