AIREV, a fast-growing UAE AI startup, has entered a strategic partnership with Tenstorrent, the US-based AI chip company, to co-develop and deploy a high-performance agentic AI stack designed for enterprise and sovereign use.

This move represents a defining moment for UAE-born AI going global—with US hardware integration validating the scalability, maturity, and export-readiness of local innovation.

Tenstorrent, founded by veteran chip designer Jim Keller, is designing AI focused architectures and high-performance RISC-V CPUs, alongside configurable chiplets and an open source software stack. In this collaboration, AIREV’s sovereign-grade agentic platform OnDemand is being deployed directly on Tenstorrent’s hardware. A dedicated Agentic AI Development Node will be launched in the UAE to demonstrate the solution’s performance under real-world enterprise and public sector workloads, with secure, airtight on-premise deployment as a core feature.

“This is more than a technical integration—it’s about exporting the UAE’s AI capability to the world,” said Muhammad Khalid, CEO of AIREV. “Our partnership with Tenstorrent shows that Emirati AI isn’t just regional—it’s globally viable, globally scalable, and now globally validated.”

“We’re excited to partner with AIREV and their team of developers,” said Jim Keller, CEO of Tenstorrent. “The integration of Tenstorrent's hardware with their agentic AI solution will be great for cloud, on-prem, and high-security deployments and we’re excited to enable AI innovation in the UAE.”

Following successful validation, AIREV and Tenstorrent will activate a co-branded global strategy targeting regulated industries, enterprises, and public sector institutions across North America, Asia, and the Gulf.

“With this partnership, we’re building the infrastructure and the playbook to take UAE AI global,” Khalid added. “It aligns perfectly with the UAE’s 2031 AI Vision, where exporting innovation—not just importing it—is central to diversifying our economy and establishing the UAE as a true AI powerhouse.”