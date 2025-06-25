RIYADH — The Ministry of Interior’s electronic platform Absher carried out a total of 42,566,550 e-transactions for beneficiaries through Absher Individuals and Absher Business during the last month of May.



The number of transactions completed through Absher Individuals, reached 39,427,170, including 31,660,070 document views via the digital wallet available to citizens, residents, and visitors through the Absher app.



Absher Business recorded 3,139,380 transactions. The number of transactions related to the services of the General Directorate of Public Security reached 3,447,975, of which 3,376,852 were carried out through the General Department of Traffic. The General Directorate of Passports recorded 2,449,318 transactions, while the Agency of Civil Affairs at the Ministry of Interior processed 575,770 transactions.



Under public services via Absher Individuals, 109,735 reports were issued through the Absher Reports service, 58,212 requests were made for document delivery by post, and 3,201 general fingerprint inquiries were processed.

