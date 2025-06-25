The Government of Zimbabwe has officially introduced a new digital livestock tracking system designed to modernise animal record-keeping, improve disease surveillance and support national food security efforts. This is reported by The Herald, a partner of TV BRICS.

The innovative platform combines a physical stock card with a digital interface to offer real-time insights into livestock populations and movements across the country.

The initiative, led by the Directorate of Veterinary Services, is set to replace the outdated manual livestock registry with a secure and efficient solution. Each livestock owner will receive a physical card embedded with a unique identification code linked to a digital database.

This system is accessible via both mobile and web-based applications, allowing farmers, veterinary professionals and relevant stakeholders to access and manage livestock information remotely. It will record key data, including animal identification and ownership, health history, breeding details, movement permits and sales records.

According to the source, the digital system is also aligned with Zimbabwe’s Vision 2030 goals, aimed at driving economic growth and enhancing national well-being through technological innovation. Key features of the new card include a unique serial number, an anti-counterfeiting watermark, and the capacity to record comprehensive demographic data on cattle, goats, sheep, poultry, dogs and donkeys.

Furthermore, in preparation for the national rollout, the DVS has initiated training programmes to equip veterinary personnel with the knowledge and tools needed to manage the digital registration process and assist farmers.

