OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman had a call with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on Monday and discussed their future working partnership, Altman said in a New York Times podcast on Tuesday.

Altman also said that he had productive talks with U.S. President Donald Trump on artificial intelligence and credited him with understanding the geopolitical and economic importance of the technology.

