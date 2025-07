Muscat – Omantel, the leading provider of integrated telecommunication services in the sultanate and a regional leading telecom and technology provider in the Middle East, has announced the activation of a fibre optic submarine cable system to enhance the connectivity between the UAE and Oman.

Omantel, together with du – the leading telecom and digital services provider in the UAE – will activate the 275km long Oman Emirates Gateway (OEG), officials informed.

The cutting-edge project connects three strategic international data centers: Equinix MC1 in Barka, datamena DX1 in Dubai, and Equinix SN1 in Salalah Oman.

OEG is set to redefine the digital landscape of the region by providing a seamless express connection and supporting the area’s evolution into a global telecommunications hub.

This initiative boosts the operational efficiency of existing networks and systems while enhancing speed, expanding connectivity, and elevating customer experiences with advanced commercial offerings.

Samy al Ghassany, Chief Technology and Digital Officer at Omantel, said that the full activation of the OEG marks a pivotal milestone in our journey towards digital transformation in Oman and beyond.

“We are proud to contribute to the region’s content enrichment and to establish a robust, high-capacity corridor that will empower businesses across Oman and the UAE. This achievement goes beyond mere connectivity; it propels the entire region towards innovation, growth, and global competitiveness,” he added.

Karim Benkirane, Chief Commercial Officer of du, said, “The Oman Emirates Gateway is far more than just an optical cable; it is a bridge towards future-proofing the digital infrastructure of the region. This project will be a cornerstone for hyperscalers, content providers, and international carriers, empowering them to enhance their presence and operational capability to meet the growing demands of the digital era.”

The activated system delivers transformative benefits such as comprehensive resilience through dual routes (terrestrial and subsea) guaranteeing unmatched reliability and optimal network performance. The state-of-the-art system infrastructure is designed to support emerging technologies, ensuring long-term sustainability and scalability.

It will provide faster cloud access, in addition to a direct connection to key data centers, providing global access to facilitate international business growth in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

The activation of OEG is an important development for du and Omantel, reinforcing their positions as leading wholesale players in the telecommunications industry. The partnership reflects a shared commitment to driving progressive change and attracting hyperscalers and global players to the region, improving the overall quality of connectivity and customer experience.

The benefits of the OEG project extend beyond enhanced network capabilities, by serving as a crucial driver for economic growth and technological innovation in both the UAE and Oman.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).