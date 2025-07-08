Muscat – Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) has conducted a series of field inspections in coordination with relevant authorities targeting unauthorised wireless networks that redistribute Internet services without official licences.

The move is part of ongoing efforts to safeguard the security and stability of the sultanate’s telecommunications infrastructure and to maintain the quality of services provided to users.

In a statement, TRA said the inspections were launched following detection of several violations that pose risks to information security and integrity of communications networks. It noted that illegal networks cause technical interference, disrupt service quality and speed in neighbouring areas, and expose users’ personal data to risks such as misuse and hacking.

The authority confirmed that it is taking firm action, including removal of unauthorised equipment and initiating legal proceedings against violators in collaboration with other agencies.

TRA urged individuals and institutions to comply with telecom regulations and refrain from setting up or using unlicensed communication networks. It reaffirmed its commitment to continue inspection drives to ensure a safe and reliable telecommunications environment in the sultanate.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

