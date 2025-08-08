Muscat: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) announced on Thursday a package of improvements to its digital platform “Serb” for the registration of drones, reflecting public feedback gathered through a community consultation initiative.

The enhancements are designed to improve user experience, facilitate drone operations within the Sultanate of Oman, and keep pace with evolving regulatory and technological needs.

Key regulatory updates

As part of recent legislative improvements, the CAA now allows the operation of drones between airports in Oman, subject to the completion of required procedures.

Work is also under way to allow nationals of 14 countries to bring drones into the Sultanate of Oman.

This initiative, being coordinated with the Directorate General of Customs at the Royal Oman Police, is governed by clear guidelines to ensure compliance with national regulations.

Revised pricing and offers

To make drone services more accessible, the CAA has introduced new pricing options starting from RO 25. A dedicated RO 25 student bundle has already benefited over 100 applicants.

A limited-time 10% discount has been offered on the “al Nawras” package, and a promotional rate of just RO 1 is being offered for single-use temporary registration.

Green zone initiatives

In an effort to support safe and responsible drone use, the CAA has launched several measures related to designated “green zones” for flying:

An online portal has been made available for users to propose suitable flight zones. The authority also assigned a specialised team to review green zone applications and suggestions from the public.

Additionally, there are more than 800 potential sites have been collected and referred to relevant authorities for study and approval.

According to the authority, preliminary approvals have been granted for a select number of green areas to pave the way for official use.

These initiatives underscore the CAA’s ongoing commitment to balancing technological advancement with regulatory oversight, promoting innovation while ensuring public safety and airspace integrity.

