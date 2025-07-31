AMMAN — Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Sami Smairat on Monday met with a Syrian delegation headed by Minister of Communications and Technology Abdel Salam Haykal, as part of ongoing efforts to enhance bilateral cooperation in the digital and telecommunications sectors.

The visit included a tour of the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (TRC), where the Syrian delegation was briefed on Jordan’s regulatory experience in the telecommunications and postal sectors, with the aim of drawing on the Kingdom’s expertise.

Smairat said the visit reflects the deep-rooted ties between Jordan and Syria and underscores the commitment of both countries to expanding cooperation across a range of sectors, according to a statement from the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship.

“This meeting aims to highlight Jordan’s experience in developing its telecommunications sector and advancing digital transformation. It also provides an opportunity to review relevant regulatory frameworks and legislation, and to explore avenues for cooperation and knowledge exchange between both sides,” Smairat said.

He also stressed the importance of continued coordination with Syria, and of strengthening partnerships between regulatory bodies and telecommunications companies in both countries to improve services and expand opportunities for regional digital cooperation.

Chairman of the TRC Board of Commissioners Bassam Sarhan reiterated Jordan’s readiness to share its accumulated expertise in telecom regulation, to support Syria’s efforts to modernise its telecommunications infrastructure in line with global standards.

Sarhan commended Syria’s efforts to foster cooperation in telecommunications, IT, and postal services, and highlighted the TRC’s role in promoting market competition, encouraging investment, and introducing new technologies to drive sectoral development, support the national economy, and enhance service quality.

The Syrian delegation also held meetings with executives and representatives of mobile network operators, fibre-optic service providers, and a representative from the GSMA (Global System for Mobile Communications Association) at the TRC headquarters.

Discussions focused on available investment opportunities in the Syrian telecommunications market and emphasised the importance of leveraging Syria’s emerging investment environment, particularly in light of government efforts to develop the sector and attract regional and international investment.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

