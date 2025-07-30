Pick n Pay has launched a new app for its mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) service, introducing instant eSIM activation, self-RICA functionality, custom mobile plans and expanded loyalty rewards. The move forms part of its broader shift towards digitising mobile services and improving user autonomy.

The app allows new customers to register, verify their identity and activate a mobile number without a physical SIM or in-store visit. eSIM functionality is available for compatible smartphones, and physical SIMs remain available at retail locations.

The platform also introduces a “Build Your Own Plan” feature, allowing users to set their own monthly data, voice and SMS allocations. Plans are valid for 30 days and automatically renew unless cancelled. Customers can top up, track usage and make changes directly within the app.

The service remains linked to Pick n Pay’s Smart Shopper loyalty programme. Mobile customers earn 1MB of data for every R1 spent in-store, provided they recharge with a minimum of R20. A new loyalty tier has also been introduced: customers who use the app consistently for six months receive 5% back on their monthly mobile spend, increasing to 10% after nine months.

Pick n Pay launched its MVNO in 2020, operating on MTN’s network. The service is powered by Huge NXTGN, a subsidiary of JSE-listed Huge Group. The company provides the infrastructure that enables embedded mobile services within retail brands.

Pick n Pay says the new app is aimed at reducing barriers to mobile access while expanding functionality for users who prefer self-service. The update is also positioned to support increased digital engagement with its customer base.

“We’re delighted to have been in a position to assist Pick ‘n Pay in bringing their next-generation proposition to market. Huge NXTGN’s purpose is to empower businesses of all sizes to harness the power of embedded connectivity services and to remove the friction and cost typically associated with launching mobile services,” says Jason Harmsen, managing director of Huge NXTGN.

