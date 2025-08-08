Doha: Industries Qatar yesterday reported a net profit of QR2bn for the six-month period ended 30 June 2025, representing a decline compared to H1 2024.

During the first half of 2025, the global macroeconomic landscape remained subdued, reflecting continued volatility across both advanced and emerging economies. Growth momentum weakened amid persistent geopolitical tensions and sustained monetary tightening by major central banks. The aftermath of electoral transitions in several key economies added further uncertainty, dampening investor confidence and curbing private sector spending. Although global inflation showed signs of moderating relative to the previous year, elevated production costs driven by lingering supply chain disruptions continue to constrain economic activity in several regions, making near-term forecasting increasingly uncertain.

Operational performance remained resilient across the Group’s segments during the period, despite the impact of both planned and unplanned maintenance shutdowns. During the current quarter, planned maintenance activities were successfully completed at certain facilities within the fertilizer segment. In parallel, some facilities within the steel and polyethylene segments underwent unplanned shutdowns, undertaken as precautionary measures to ensure operational reliability and safeguard critical assets. The fuel additives segment resumed operations at full capacity during the current quarter, following an unplanned shutdown in the previous period.

Despite the progressive ramp-up of steel production for previously mothballed facilities, utilisation rates continue to demonstrate operational resilience.

The group reported a consolidated net profit of QR2bn for the six-month period ended 30 June 2025, reflecting a decline versus H1 2024 restated net profit. Sales volumes for H1 2025 remained relatively stable compared to the same period in 2024. This performance was achieved despite challenging market conditions, characterized by weaker demand across all operating segments, volatile macroeconomic factors, regional instability, and ongoing uncertainty around global trade.

Operating costs for H1 2025 have increased moderately compared to the same period in 2025. The rise was primarily driven by higher price-linked variable costs, elevated fixed operating costs associated with maintenance shutdowns, and the impact of general inflation.

The Group’s financial performance for the period was also impacted due to lower non-operating income as a result of a lower interest rate environment, and absence of one-off gain on reversal of provision for financial guarantee and gains recognised on acquisition of a subsidiary in H1 2024.