The Central Bank of Oman (CBO) has issued a RO1 Rial Polymer Commemorative Banknote, which will be in circulation starting from January 11, 2026.

This commemorative edition is distinguished by being made of polymer material, which has special durability and security properties associated with basic polymer materials, and differs from the currently circulating banknotes made of cotton.

This banknote comes in a size of 145 x 76 mm, and with a unique design that includes a combination of national achievements, such as the Oman Botanic Garden on the front, and the Sayyid Tariq bin Taimur Cultural Complex and the Port and Refinery of Duqm on the back of the banknote, forming a wonderful combination of Omani national identity.

The commemorative banknote also included a variety of security features, such as a transparent window that formed a large part of the banknote and came to mimic the arched windows of the Omani Botanic Garden, in addition to the color-changing stamp represented by the frankincense tree on the front of the banknote, and the visual identity of the Central Bank of Oman in color-changing ink on the back of the banknote.

The Central Bank of Oman confirmed that the new commemorative banknote will circulate alongside the current issue, and that it is valid for use at its face value in all transactions.

The bank also clarified that 1,000 sheets of paper, in addition to 10,000 banknotes in special envelopes, will be available for sale through the exchange counters of the Central Bank of Oman (Ruwi-Salalah-Suhar) and the Oman Post sales window at the Opera Galleria, starting from January 11, 2026.

2025 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

