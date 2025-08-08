RAS AL KHAIMAH - Mohammed Musabbeh Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, received Zaake Wanume Kibedi, Ambassador of Uganda to the UAE.

Discussions focused on strengthening economic relations between the Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and the Uganda National Chamber of Commerce and Industry, with emphasis on promoting trade exchange and enhancing investment cooperation.

Both parties reviewed the investment advantages offered in Ras Al Khaimah and the Republic of Uganda, highlighting the importance of unlocking new opportunities across key sectors in both countries.

Al Nuaimi stated that the Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce always welcomes initiatives that support the private sector in exploring useful and profitable investment opportunities in many friendly countries around the world, bringing mutual benefits and shared interests.

He pointed out that Uganda is one of the African countries connected to the business environment of the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah through several business partnerships and agreements.

He also noted the importance of increasing partnerships in the small and medium enterprises sector, which will enhance investment opportunities for the private sector and the overall business environment.

Ambassador Kibedi expressed his pleasure at meeting with the Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce, particularly as it is the official body responsible for organizing private sector affairs in the Emirate. He affirmed his country’s interest in boosting and expanding trade exchange in a manner that serves the mutual interests of both sides.

He also extended an invitation to the Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and its members to attend the UAE–Uganda Business Forum, scheduled to take place from 27th to 29th October in Kampala, Uganda.

The meeting, held at the Chamber’s headquarters, was attended by Youssef Mohamed Ismail, First Vice Chairman of the Chamber and Head of the Supreme Committee of the Saud Bin Saqr Establishment for Youth Project Development, and Dr. Ahmed Al Shemeili, Director-General of the Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce.