Abu Dhabi-based EDGE, one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups, and CS Group have signed a MoU to collaborate on an advanced tactical communications project.

CS Group is a part of Sopra Steria, the European tech leader, and a specialist in the design, development and implementation of tactical communication solutions and information systems.

The MoU lays the foundation for the integration of an operational command system with a tactical data network, enabling the development of a world-class sovereign solution, said the Emirati group in a statement.

It was signed at the International Paris Airshow 2025 by Waleid Al Mesmari, President – Space & Cyber Technologies, EDGE, and Pierre Lopez, the Chief Executive Officer of CS Group.

EDGE’s Space & Cyber Technologies Cluster would lead the collaboration with CS Group to co-develop advanced technologies as part of a broader strategic initiative to strengthen multi-domain digital battlespace capabilities, said the statement.

According to EDGE, the MoU is the latest development in its drive to develop and produce innovative and ultra-secure communication systems for armed forces, governments and businesses seeking reliable and highly secure communication solutions in the most challenging operational environments.

Launched in November 2019, EDGE is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries.

With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials, it added.

