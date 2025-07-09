Al-Futtaim Technologies, a leading provider of business and digital transformation solutions under Al-Futtaim Contracting, has announced a strategic partnership with Johnson Controls to bring the global smart building platform OpenBlue to the UAE market.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in delivering intelligent infrastructure and energy-efficient solutions to businesses and government entities across the region.

The announcement was made during a live showcase event hosted by Al-Futtaim Technologies, offering clients and industry stakeholders an in-depth look at the OpenBlue platform and Johnson Controls' Facility Explorer FX.

The event highlighted how these technologies can help organizations transition toward smart, data-driven building management, said the statement.

The platform will enable businesses to achieve real-time operational insights, predictive maintenance, and improved occupant experiences – all while advancing sustainability goals.

By integrating digital intelligence with energy optimization, the platform addresses rising demand across the GCC for smarter, more efficient, and future-ready infrastructure, it stated.

Razi Hamada, General Manager, Al Futtaim Technologies, said: "Our partnership with Johnson Controls marks a major step forward in our mission to deliver smarter, more efficient, and sustainable buildings across the region. With the launch of OpenBlue, we are empowering our clients to embrace digital transformation through real-time intelligence, energy optimization, and seamless occupant experiences."

"This collaboration reinforces Al-Futtaim Technologies' commitment to shaping the future of intelligent infrastructure in the UAE," he noted.

Evgenia Ostrovskaya, Digital Region Leader EMEALA at Johnson Controls, said: "We are thrilled to collaborate with Al Futtaim Technologies in bringing OpenBlue to the region. Together, we're defining the future of smart buildings with real-time analytics, energy efficiency, and seamless occupant experience."

According to her, this launch also builds on Al-Futtaim Technologies' track record in systems integration and its strategic focus on smart building solutions.

The company's portfolio includes infrastructure, ELV systems, AV solutions, and managed services, serving sectors such as real estate, education, finance, and government across the UAE, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia, she stated.

As smart city development accelerates in the Middle East, this partnership positions Al-Futtaim Technologies and Johnson Controls as key enablers of next-generation digital buildings – driving operational excellence, environmental responsibility, and future-ready infrastructure across the region, she added.-TradeArabia News Service

