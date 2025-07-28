Bahrain has announced the launch of a national policy for the responsible and ethical use of artificial intelligence (AI).

The Information and eGovernment Authority (iGA) also announced the adoption of the GCC Guiding Manual on the Ethical Use of AI.

The initiative is in line with the directives of Interior Minister and ministerial committee for information and communication technology chairman General Shaikh Rashid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa.

iGA chief executive Mohammed Al Qaed said that the AI policy, available at www.iga.gov.bh, aims to harness AI to support economic and social growth, enhance government efficiency and ensure the secure and ethical application of AI in line with Bahrain Economic Vision 2030 and the Sustainable Development Goals.

He emphasised that the policy adheres to national and international ethical and legal standards.

The policy underscores compliance with key national laws and frameworks, including the Personal Data Protection Law, the Law on the Protection of State Documents and Information, the Open Data Policy and the GCC Guiding Manual on the Ethical Use of AI.

Mr Al Qaed also highlighted the importance of government entities in educating and enabling national talent to use AI technologies professionally and ethically.

He outlined the iGA’s efforts to deliver training programmes and workshops to build awareness among public sector employees, particularly in critical sectors such as health, education and public services, contributing to Bahrain’s competitiveness at the regional and global levels.

He emphasised the government’s commitment to integrating AI into public services in a systematic and unified manner, ensuring the alignment of related initiatives and investments to maximise performance, streamline services and deliver tangible benefits to citizens and residents.

The national framework also seeks to enhance public trust in advanced technologies and foster a sustainable, innovation-driven digital society.

The AI policy targets government officials, developers of digital services, decision-makers, academics, researchers and beneficiaries of smart government services.

It focuses on four key pillars: commitment to relevant laws and policies, encouraging AI adoption in government, empowering employees with AI knowledge and skills and reinforcing partnerships to support innovation.

The GCC Guiding Manual on the Ethical Use of AI serves as a complementary framework to the national policy on AI, reflecting shared regional values that emphasise respect for human dignity, alignment with Islamic principles and national identity, and a commitment to sustainability, co-operation and human well-being.

The manual is founded on four core ethical principles: safeguarding human autonomy in decision-making, ensuring safety and the prevention of harm, promoting fairness and equality and protecting privacy and data integrity.

Mr Al Qaed said that the integration of the policy and ethical charter provides a strong foundation for responsible AI governance, supporting institutional digital transformation, public confidence and the development of a sustainable and innovative society.

