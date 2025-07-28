Muscat - The National Program for Digital Transformation (Tahawul) (2021-2025) has recorded an 80 percent increase in overall performance since its launch until the end of May 2025.

The program achieved a 19 percent qualitative leap over its performance recorded at the end of the first half of last year, confirming the effectiveness of the implemented strategies and the levels of progress achieved in organizational and digital structures as an effective tool for leading the digital transformation in the Sultanate of Oman towards a digital government that applies the highest standards of efficiency, speed of implementation, and quality of services.

The average readiness of government institutions for digital transformation rose to 81 percent, a seven percent increase over the rate recorded at the end of June 2024.

Meanwhile, the readiness of the digital infrastructure in government institutions rose to 86 percent, and procedures for 96 percent of targeted and priority government services were simplified, including 381 services whose procedures were simplified in Manjam's laboratories for simplifying government procedures.

74 percent of targeted and priority government services were digitized. 48 government agencies completed 11,439,542 digital transactions between January and May 2025. 33 advisory and enabling sessions were held in the areas of digital transformation, and 4,100 services were documented and indexed in the digital guide for government services.

Dr. Ali bin Amer Al-Shidhani, Undersecretary for Communications and Information Technology at the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology and Chairman of the Technical Committee for the Government Digital Transformation Program, said that the results and performance indicators of the "Transformation" program reflect the extent of concerted national efforts and the commitment of government institutions to proceed with confident steps towards a promising digital government. He praised the level of institutional integration with the program's vision and objectives, which embodies the ability to keep pace with digital transformations with confident and deliberate steps.

Al Shidhani affirmed that the "Transformation" program is moving forward to continue enhancing the efficiency of digital services, improving infrastructure, completing the digitization of more services, and empowering national competencies, in line with an ambitious national direction to build a more innovative future that meets the aspirations of the Sultanate of Oman's renewed renaissance.

Among the most notable achievements of the National Government Digital Transformation Program (Tahweel) over the past period is the launch of the unified government services portal, which includes 23 government services for a number of government agencies.

The number of portal users reached 35,746, while the number of service requests completed through the portal reached 3,905. The Visual Library section was activated in sign language to support the use of the portal by people with disabilities.

The electronic payment gateway (OmanNet) has also been fully operational, contributing to an increase in the volume of electronic payment transactions and reducing the risk of fraudulent transactions. The total number of transactions executed through the platform reached 14.5 million digital transactions during the first quarter of this year.

The number of active users of the electronic document and records management system "Wusool" has reached more than 17,000, and the total number of documents created through the system has exceeded 1.5 million, providing services to 20 government entities using the system.

The number of digital transactions signed via electronic authentication during the first half of 2025 reached approximately 1,572,638 digital transactions. The number of data records exchanged via the National Electronic Integration Platform during the same period reached 163 million records. More than 90 digital community consultations were conducted to enhance the government's efforts to activate the digital participation approach across various government institutions and governorates in the Sultanate of Oman.

It may be noted that the National Government Digital Transformation Program falls under the umbrella of the National Digital Economy Program.

The Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, in coordination with all government agencies, has drawn up a roadmap and an implementation plan for the program spanning the period (2021-2025) to transition to a digital government based on governance principles and the use of emerging technologies to create a future-oriented government agency that provides an integrated digital experience.

